The Boeing Co. Q4 Loss Narrows
(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year
The company's earnings came in at -$4.14 billion, or -$7.02 per share. This compares with -$8.42 billion, or -$14.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.54 billion or -$7.69 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $14.79 billion from $15.30 billion last year.
The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$4.14 Bln. vs. -$8.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$7.02 vs. -$14.65 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $14.79 Bln vs. $15.30 Bln last year.
