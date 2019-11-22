The Bond Buyer to Celebrate 2019's Deal of the Year Honorees at Annual Gala

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bond Buyer has announced its finalists for the 18th Annual Deal of the Year Awards. Those honored will be recognized on December 4 at the annual Bond Buyer's Awards Gala at the Conrad New York for their outstanding achievement in municipal finance.

This year's awards include the addition of three new categories, ESG/Green, Public-Private Partnership (P3), and Innovation. The total number of categories of deals eligible for awards has been increased to 10; all 10 of these winners are also finalists for the national Deal of the Year Award, which will be presented at the NYC ceremony.

"This year's lineup reflects the full range of communities and public purposes this market comprises," said Mike Scarchilli, Editor in Chief of The Bond Buyer. "The deals honored vary in size, complexity and structure — as were the nominations we received, which were deeper and more diverse than ever. We're excited to honor these creative and resourceful institutions and highlight their incredible achievements. "

Submissions for the awards were open to all transactions that closed between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019. Those ultimately deemed finalists were selected by The Bond Buyer's editorial board. Judging criteria included the following: creativity, the ability to pull a complex transaction together under challenging conditions, the ability to serve as a model for other financings, and the public purpose for which a deal's proceedings were used.

Innovative Financing: Cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas

and ESG/Green Financing: Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Public-Private Partnership Financing: Virginia Small Business Financing Authority

Health Care Financing: CommonSpirit Health

Smaller Issuer Financing: Vermont Municipal Bond Bank

Northeast Region: Battery Park City Authority

Midwest Region: Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank

Southwest Region: City of Austin

Southeast Region: Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County, Florida

Far West Region: San Diego Association of Governments

In addition to recognizing the Deal of the Year finalists, the December 4 gala will include the presentation of the Freda Johnson Award for Trailblazing Women in Public Finance to two public finance professionals, one from the public sector and the other from the private. The 2019 recipients are Ritta McLaughlin, most recently the MSRB's Chief Education Officer and Courtney Shea, the owner and managing member of Columbia Capital Management, LLC.

"The Bond Buyer has developed as an essential resource for municipal finance and real time market data. We are so honored to be presenting these prestigious Deal of the Year awards for the 18th annual year," said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of SourceMedia. "I am also truly pleased to recognize Ritta McLaughlin and Courtney Shea for their leading-edge work as public finance professionals."

For more details on each finalists and their award winning initiative, please visit bondbuyer.com. The National Deal of the Year recipient will be announced at the December 4 gala and will be listed on bondbuyer.com that evening.

