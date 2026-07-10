Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.07.2026 11:06:00
The Bond Market Is Sending a Terrifying Message to SpaceX -- but Is Anyone Listening?
Four weeks ago today, on June 12, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) (NASDAQ: SPCX) cemented its name in Wall Street's record books. SpaceX raised $85.7 billion with its initial public offering (IPO), including the underwriters' overallotment, nearly tripling Saudi Aramco's IPO capital raise in December 2019. Although SpaceX combines two of the hottest addressable opportunities on Wall Street -- artificial intelligence (AI) and the space economy -- with the track record of Elon Musk, success is far from a given for this roughly $2 trillion company.A laundry list of headwinds threatens to pull the rug out from beneath SpaceX's shareholders. While many of these catalysts have been front and center for months, arguably, SpaceX's biggest red flag is something no one appears to be paying attention to.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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