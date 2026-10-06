06.10.2026 04:45:25

The Bond Market Just Sent Investors a Warning. Here's the Mistake I'd Avoid Making With the S&P 500.

The bond market continues to signal a warning that investors should take seriously.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit 5.34% last week, its highest reading since 2007. It finished September at a modestly lower 5.29%, but it's still up roughly 50 basis points since the end of August.

That's potentially bad news for stocks. Higher yields increase borrowing costs for both consumers and businesses, make future corporate profits less valuable today, and give investors an increasingly attractive alternative to equities.

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