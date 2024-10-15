|
15.10.2024 21:01:00
The bond market may be at risk from inflationary forces beyond the Fed’s control
Investors remain nervous about upside risks to inflation, such as the outcome of the Nov. 5 presidential election, that haven’t been priced into the bond market — and which policymakers may not be able to do much about.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
