The "Boring" Business Beating Amazon by 3X

If you've never seen a steelmaking operation in person, it's a loud, hot, bright, exciting process. That excitement might not translate into owning a steel stock, but maybe it should. Take the stock of North America's largest steelmaker, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), for example.The steelmaking process alone isn't the only thing that should be exciting for investors. Believe it or not, returns from this boring steel stock have clobbered those from technology juggernaut Amazon over the past three- and five-year periods. That's why investors looking to beat the market should look into this underappreciated stock.The return from Nucor stock alone has trounced Amazon over the last five years, and the total return including dividends has tripled that of Amazon . That equates to annual returns of more than 25% for Nucor shareholders.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel