Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

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17.03.2026 11:22:00

The Boring Strategy That Builds $1 Million Portfolios

Legendary investor Warren Buffett once said that there's no need to do extraordinary things to achieve extraordinary results. And it's true. Many people incorrectly assume that building real wealth requires constantly analyzing stocks, reading earnings reports, and watching the stock market every day.To be clear, if you have the time, knowledge, and desire required to evaluate individual stocks and maintain a portfolio, it can absolutely be a way to produce superior long-term returns. But you might be surprised how effective a much more hands-off approach can be. Here's an overview of how everyday investors can build million-dollar nest eggs using a simple strategy that allows you to sleep soundly at night.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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