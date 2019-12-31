NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in boron market to 2024 by source (mine source, salt lake source and others), application (glass, ceramic, fertilizer, detergent, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835585/?utm_source=PRN

The future of the boron market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, electrical and electronics, pharmaceutical, consumer, and agriculture industries. The boron market is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for glass and ceramics in the building and construction industry, growth in the pharmaceutical packaging market, and the growing consumption of micronutrient fertilizers.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the boron industry, include use of boron for nuclear applications and lubrication additives. Eti Maden, Rio Tinto, American Borate, Boron Specialist, Gremont Chemicals, and Searles Valley Minerals are some of the major boron manufacturers.



The study includes the boron market size and forecast for the boron market through 2024, segmented by application, sources, end use and the region as follows:



Boron Market by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

GlassCeramicFertilizerDetergentOthers



Boron Market by Sources [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Mining Salt Lake Source& Others



Boron Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyAsia PacificJapanChinaThe Rest of the World

Some of the boron companies profiled in this report Eti Maden, Rio Tinto, Rose Mill Co., Searles Valley Minerals, Minera Santa Rita and others.



The analyst forecasts that glass will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Stringent government regulation towards energy efficiency and carbon emission is driving the demand for glass wool and E-glass (fiberglass) in various end use industries.



Within the boron market, building and construction will remain the largest market by value and volume due to increasing demand for glass wool insulation and ceramic tile in residential and commercial buildings. Pharmaceutical is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing preference for borosilicate glass in the pharmaceutical packaging industry.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in building and construction activities and increasing healthcare expenditure.



Some of the features of "Boron Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Boron market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, sources and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Boron market size by wheel chair type and end use industry in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Boron market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of boron in the Boron market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of boron in the boron market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the boron market by source (mine source and salt lake source & others), application (glass, ceramic, fertilizer, detergent, and others), end use industry (building and construction, electronics, pharmaceutical, consumer, agriculture, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the boron market?

Q.5 what are the business risks and threats to the boron market?

Q.6 what are the emerging trends in this boron market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 what are some changing demands of customers in the boron market?

Q.8 what are the new developments in the boron market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 who are the major players in this boron market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 what are some of the competitive products and processes in this boron area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this boron market?



