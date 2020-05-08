The Borough of LaSalle Donates $25,000 to Moisson Montréal

LASALLE, QC, May 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Borough of LaSalle is pleased to announce a donation of $25,000 to Moisson Montréal. This exceptional contribution was voted on by LaSalle's elected officials at a Borough Council meeting on Monday, May 4, 2020. This amount is in addition to the $5,000 annual donation that LaSalle gives to Moisson Montréal to support this organization.

"In view of the economic and social consequences of this health crisis, people living in precarious conditions will need food aid all the more. This charitable organization is funded and supplied mainly through donations. Day after day, their dedicated work allows Moisson Montréal to fill empty plates. We are therefore happy to contribute toward making a difference, because it is together that we will help the most vulnerable people overcome the COVID-19 crisis," stated Borough Mayor Manon Barbe.

The COVID-19 crisis is causing major changes in all spheres of activity. And this is the case for Moisson Montréal, which is facing a skyrocketing demand for food. In normal times, one person out of six suffers from food insecurity in Montréal. This ratio has increased considerably in recent weeks as many families have found themselves without any income. This contribution will be used to meet food aid needs in Montréal.

SOURCE Arrondissement de LaSalle