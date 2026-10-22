LINE Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006
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22.10.2026 18:30:02
The Bottom Line on Dividend ETFs: Why SCHD Wins on Efficiency and Income
Comparing ProShares-S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® ETF (NYSEMKT:NOBL) and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHD) reveals distinct approaches to income, with the former prioritizing long-term payout consistency and the latter focusing on high-quality yield.
Investors seeking reliable income often gravitate toward these two funds. While both emphasize dividend-paying companies, they use different screens; NOBL tracks companies with decades of consecutive dividend increases, whereas SCHD filters for fundamental strength and sustainable payouts at a significantly lower cost.
The Schwab fund is notably more affordable, sporting an expense ratio of 0.06% compared to 0.35% for the ProShares fund. Additionally, the Schwab fund offers a higher payout with a more substantial trailing dividend yield.
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