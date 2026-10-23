The Bottom Line on Financial ETFs: Weighing VFH’s Efficiency Against IYF’s Large-Cap Edge

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:VFH) provides a low-cost, broadly diversified approach to the financial sector, while iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:IYF) offers a more concentrated portfolio with a higher internal expense ratio.

Both ETFs track the U.S. financial services industry, offering exposure to major banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. While they have similar objectives, differences in their fee structures, total number of holdings, and specific sector weights may appeal to different types of investors.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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