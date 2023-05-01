|
01.05.2023 14:30:00
The Brains Behind AI: Why Microsoft and Alphabet Stocks Are Smart Choices for Artificial Intelligence Investors
Investors wanting to earn the maximum returns from artificial intelligence (AI) may look to small- or mid-cap stocks. Because they carry more risk than their large-cap brethren, they often hold the most growth potential.However, this does not mean AI investors should ignore megacaps. AI stocks like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have invested heavily in AI technology and incorporated it into their product and service offerings.They also hold massive cash reserves, allowing them to invest heavily in AI and, by extension, drive investor returns from the technology.Continue reading
