The Brattle Group Announces Five New Promotions to Principal

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to share that five experts were recently promoted to Principal: Josephine Duh, Marcella Fantini, Michael Hagerty, Paroma Sanyal, and Alberto Vargas.

"Brattle is committed to developing the next generation of industry leaders. These exceptional individuals have gained prominence through their high-quality support and specialized expertise to clients on matters related to energy, healthcare, communications, financial services, and more," said Brattle Interim President & Principal David J. Hutchings. "Further, they have all demonstrated an unmatched commitment to developing their colleagues, and go above and beyond to represent Brattle's core values of collaboration, integrity, performance, and respect."

Our new Principals:

Josephine Duh | Practice Co-Leader: Healthcare & Life Sciences | San Francisco

Dr. Duh specializes in applying economic and econometric approaches to address liability, calculate damages, and develop evidence-based forecasts in litigation, arbitration, and regulatory proceedings. She has assisted private and public clients across a variety of sectors and subject areas, with a focus on antitrust issues and on healthcare matters.

Dr. Duh specializes in applying economic and econometric approaches to address liability, calculate damages, and develop evidence-based forecasts in litigation, arbitration, and regulatory proceedings. She has assisted private and public clients across a variety of sectors and subject areas, with a focus on antitrust issues and on healthcare matters. Marcella Fantini | Rome

Ms. Fantini has more than 20 years of experience in the energy sector, particularly in the natural gas and electricity industries. Her recent focus has been on regulatory due diligence work in the context of M &A and refinancing processes and regulatory assistance to infrastructures, investors, and market operators in Italy's energy market and abroad.

Ms. Fantini M Michael Hagerty | Washington, DC

Mr. Hagerty has experience supporting clients and testifying before state and federal regulators related to key aspects of the clean energy transition, including planning the buildout of the transmission network, evaluating the future generation resource mix, and analyzing the pace and impact of EV and heating electrification adoption.

Mr. Hagerty buildout EV Paroma Sanyal | Practice Co-Leader: Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment | Washington , DC

Dr. Sanyal is an expert on spectrum policy, regulation, competition, consumer protection, broadband mapping, and data and intellectual property issues in the telecom industry. Before joining Brattle , she was the Chief Economist of the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC's) Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

Dr. Sanyal Brattle Alberto Vargas | Practice Leader: Broker-Dealers & Financial Services | Washington , DC

Dr. Vargas is an expert in applying statistical and financial tools in settings spanning the financial, healthcare, and energy sectors. He has testified in the derivatives and structured products space, has coauthored numerous reports, and supported experts in matters ranging from market manipulation to tax controversies.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-brattle-group-announces-five-new-promotions-to-principal-301720830.html

SOURCE The Brattle Group