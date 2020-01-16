The Brattle Group Appoints Kevin Steinberg as Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group today announced the appointment of Kevin Steinberg as its Chief Operating Officer. He will be assuming a broad portfolio of responsibilities including serving as the chair of Brattle's Management Committee, leading its Corporate Services teams, overseeing the firm's overall financial performance and policies, and helping guide its long-term growth.

"We're delighted that Kevin has joined Brattle," said Michael Cragg, Brattle Chairman. "He brings a wealth of professional services management experience, and is a natural fit with Brattle's culture, vision, and values." Brattle President Alexis Maniatis noted, "Kevin's expertise in operations, service management and delivery, leadership development, and stakeholder engagement will be a great asset to the firm and our clients."

Mr. Steinberg has over 25 years of experience in senior management roles for a variety of mission-driven and high-impact professional service organizations in both the private and social sectors.

Prior to joining Brattle, Mr. Steinberg served as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Leadership Networks, an executive development company that creates and leverages peer and expert networks to deliver custom group leadership programs.

Previously, he was the Global Chief Operating Officer for Spencer Stuart's Leadership Advisory Services group.

Mr. Steinberg served as the President of Purpose, a strategic consultancy and digital agency focused on stakeholder engagement and social impact.

Mr. Steinberg was also the Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer of the World Economic Forum USA , the North American affiliate of the WEF.

Mr. Steinberg began his career at McKinsey & Company, where he advised wholesale financial institutions on strategy and change management. He continues to sit on the board of Generation, a non-profit founded by McKinsey, as well as several additional for-profit and nonprofit boards.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the talented and impressive group of professionals at Brattle," noted Mr. Steinberg. "Brattle is growing from a position of leadership and strength, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to help the firm expand domestically and internationally, strengthen its client practices, guide its corporate services functions, and deepen its commitment to developing its people."

About Brattle

The Brattle Group analyzes complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has over 350 talented professionals worldwide, with 11 offices across three continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

