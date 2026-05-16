Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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16.05.2026 11:53:00
The Break-Even Age for Delaying Social Security -- and Why It Does and Doesn't Matter Right Now
Social Security is a big deal for retirees, even though the average monthly retirement benefit was only $2,081 as of April -- amounting to around $25,000 annually. Of course, if your lifetime earnings have been above-average, your benefits will be above average, too.A key question as we approach retirement is when to claim our benefits and start collecting checks. As you deliberate, think about when you'll break even -- depending on when you start.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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