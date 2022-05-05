The Buckle, Inc. Reports April 2022 Net Sales

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended April 30, 2022 increased 2.8 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended May 1, 2021. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended April 30, 2022 increased 2.9 percent to $96.3 million from net sales of $93.6 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended May 1, 2021.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week first quarter ended April 30, 2022 increased 3.7 percent from comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended May 1, 2021. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2022 increased 3.3 percent to $309.1 million compared to net sales of $299.1 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal first quarter ended May 1, 2021

The Company will announce first quarter earnings the morning of Thursday, May 26, 2022. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on May 26, 2022 to discuss results for the quarter. To participate in the call, please call (877) 226-8189 for domestic calls or (409) 207-6980 for international calls and reference the conference code 6007325. A replay of the call will be available for a two-week period beginning May 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT by calling (866) 207-1041 for domestic calls or (402) 970-0847 for international calls and entering the conference code 7485794.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 439 retail stores in 42 states compared to 442 stores in 42 states as of May 5, 2021.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be found on the Internet at www.buckle.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005181/en/