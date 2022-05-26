|
26.05.2022 12:50:00
The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income
The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022 was $55.3 million, or $1.12 per share ($1.12 per share on a diluted basis).
Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022 increased 3.3 percent to $309.1 million from net sales of $299.1 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 1, 2021. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended April 30, 2022 increased 3.7 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended May 1, 2021. Online sales increased 1.1 percent to $54.3 million for the 13-week period ended April 30, 2022, compared to net sales of $53.7 million for the 13-week period ended May 1, 2021.
Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $55.3 million, or $1.12 per share ($1.12 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $57.3 million, or $1.17 per share ($1.16 per share on a diluted basis) for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss results for the quarter. To participate in the call, please call (877) 226-8189 for domestic calls or (409) 207-6980 for international calls and reference the conference code 6007325. A replay of the call will be available for a two-week period beginning today at 1:00 p.m. EDT by calling (866) 207-1041 for domestic calls or (402) 970-0847 for international calls and entering the conference code 7485794.
About Buckle
Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 440 retail stores in 42 states, which includes the opening of one new store this week in Spanish Fork, Utah. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 439 stores in 42 states compared with 442 stores in 42 states at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.
Financial Tables to Follow
|
THE BUCKLE, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
April 30,
|
|
May 1,
|
|
|
|
|
SALES, Net of returns and allowances
|
$
|
309,064
|
|
|
$
|
299,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)
|
|
156,904
|
|
|
|
151,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
152,160
|
|
|
|
147,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
Selling
|
|
67,246
|
|
|
|
60,000
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
11,855
|
|
|
|
11,751
|
|
|
|
79,101
|
|
|
|
71,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
73,059
|
|
|
|
75,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME, Net
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
73,184
|
|
|
|
75,853
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
|
17,930
|
|
|
|
18,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
55,254
|
|
|
$
|
57,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.12
|
|
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.12
|
|
|
$
|
1.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average shares
|
|
49,214
|
|
|
|
48,946
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
|
49,528
|
|
|
49,309
|
THE BUCKLE, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
April 30,
|
|
January 29,
|
|
May 1,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
250,073
|
|
|
$
|
253,970
|
|
|
$
|
393,153
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
12,895
|
|
|
|
12,926
|
|
|
|
697
|
|
Receivables
|
|
4,414
|
|
|
|
12,087
|
|
|
|
1,670
|
|
Inventory
|
|
121,166
|
|
|
|
102,095
|
|
|
|
89,017
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
19,663
|
|
|
|
10,128
|
|
|
|
20,615
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
408,211
|
|
|
|
391,206
|
|
|
|
505,152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
|
|
457,179
|
|
|
|
453,228
|
|
|
|
452,662
|
|
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
|
(353,891
|
)
|
|
|
(352,724
|
)
|
|
|
(352,627
|
)
|
|
|
103,288
|
|
|
|
100,504
|
|
|
|
100,035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
|
|
245,784
|
|
|
|
258,914
|
|
|
|
280,805
|
|
LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS
|
|
20,136
|
|
|
|
19,352
|
|
|
|
19,087
|
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
|
11,615
|
|
|
|
10,908
|
|
|
|
11,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
789,034
|
|
|
$
|
780,884
|
|
|
$
|
916,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
61,246
|
|
|
$
|
59,950
|
|
|
$
|
53,632
|
|
Accrued employee compensation
|
|
23,095
|
|
|
|
62,055
|
|
|
|
26,474
|
|
Accrued store operating expenses
|
|
27,549
|
|
|
|
20,264
|
|
|
|
27,355
|
|
Gift certificates redeemable
|
|
13,611
|
|
|
|
16,470
|
|
|
|
12,215
|
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
84,565
|
|
|
|
88,273
|
|
|
|
84,628
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
13,647
|
|
|
|
1,529
|
|
|
|
29,737
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
223,713
|
|
|
|
248,541
|
|
|
|
234,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEFERRED COMPENSATION
|
|
20,136
|
|
|
|
19,352
|
|
|
|
19,087
|
|
NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
|
|
191,592
|
|
|
|
200,067
|
|
|
|
222,981
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
435,441
|
|
|
|
467,960
|
|
|
|
476,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued and outstanding; 50,094,851 shares at April 30, 2022, 49,728,651 shares at January 29, 2022, and 49,788,891 shares at May 1, 2021
|
|
501
|
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
|
498
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
170,272
|
|
|
|
167,328
|
|
|
|
160,684
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
182,820
|
|
|
|
145,099
|
|
|
|
278,916
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
353,593
|
|
|
|
312,924
|
|
|
|
440,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
789,034
|
|
|
$
|
780,884
|
|
|
$
|
916,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
