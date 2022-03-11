11.03.2022 12:50:00

The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Net Income

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended January 29, 2022 was $83.9 million, or $1.71 per share ($1.69 per share on a diluted basis). Net income for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 was $254.8 million, or $5.20 per share ($5.16 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended January 29, 2022 increased 19.5 percent to $380.9 million from net sales of $318.8 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended January 30, 2021. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended January 29, 2022 increased 20.0 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended January 30, 2021. Online sales increased 10.5 percent to $73.1 million for the 13-week period ended January 29, 2022, compared to net sales of $66.2 million for the 13-week period ended January 30, 2021.

Net sales for the 52-week fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 increased 43.6 percent to $1.295 billion from net sales of $901.3 million for the 52-week fiscal year ended January 30, 2021. Comparable store net sales for the 52-week period ended January 29, 2022 increased 43.8 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 52-week period ended January 30, 2021. Online sales increased 15.9 percent to $220.8 million for the 52-week period ended January 29, 2022, compared to net sales of $190.6 million for the 52-week period ended January 30, 2021.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $83.9 million, or $1.71 per share ($1.69 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $65.6 million, or $1.34 per share ($1.33 per share on a diluted basis) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net income for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 was $254.8 million, or $5.20 per share ($5.16 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $130.1 million, or $2.67 per share ($2.66 per share on a diluted basis) for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST today to discuss fourth quarter results. To participate in the call, please call (844) 767-5651 for domestic calls or (409) 207-6959 for international calls and reference the conference code 4682221. A replay of the call will be available for a two-week period beginning March 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST by calling (866) 207-1041 for domestic calls or (402) 970-0847 for international calls and entering the conference code 3665047.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 439 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal year, it operated 440 stores in 42 states compared with 443 stores in 42 states at the end of fiscal 2020.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Note: News releases and other information on The Buckle, Inc. can be accessed at www.buckle.com on the Internet.

Financial Tables to Follow

THE BUCKLE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13-Weeks Ended

 

52-Weeks Ended

 

January 29, 2022

 

January 30, 2021

 

January 29, 2022

 

January 30, 2021 (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SALES, Net of returns and allowances

$

380,930

 

 

$

318,835

 

 

$

1,294,607

 

 

$

901,278

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)

 

178,559

 

 

 

155,324

 

 

 

641,598

 

 

 

500,610

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

202,371

 

 

 

163,511

 

 

 

653,009

 

 

 

400,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling

 

75,597

 

 

 

66,503

 

 

 

266,424

 

 

 

191,158

 

General and administrative

 

17,174

 

 

 

12,462

 

 

 

51,086

 

 

 

41,488

 

 

 

92,771

 

 

 

78,965

 

 

 

317,510

 

 

 

232,646

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

 

109,600

 

 

 

84,546

 

 

 

335,499

 

 

 

168,022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME, Net

 

1,791

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

2,256

 

 

 

2,925

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

111,391

 

 

 

85,473

 

 

 

337,755

 

 

 

170,947

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

 

27,476

 

 

 

19,867

 

 

 

82,935

 

 

 

40,808

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME

$

83,915

 

 

$

65,606

 

 

$

254,820

 

 

$

130,139

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.71

 

 

$

1.34

 

 

$

5.20

 

 

$

2.67

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

1.69

 

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

5.16

 

 

$

2.66

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares

 

49,138

 

 

 

48,869

 

 

 

48,994

 

 

 

48,755

 

Diluted weighted average shares

 

49,528

 

 

49,228

 

 

49,385

 

 

49,013

(1) Derived from audited financial statements

THE BUCKLE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

January 29, 2022

 

January 30, 2021 (1)

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

253,970

 

 

$

318,789

 

Short-term investments

 

12,926

 

 

 

3,359

 

Receivables

 

12,087

 

 

 

2,823

 

Inventory

 

102,095

 

 

 

101,063

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

10,128

 

 

 

11,190

 

Total current assets

 

391,206

 

 

 

437,224

 

 

 

 

 

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT

 

453,228

 

 

 

451,357

 

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

(352,724

)

 

 

(350,942

)

 

 

100,504

 

 

 

100,415

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

 

258,914

 

 

 

279,358

 

LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS

 

19,352

 

 

 

18,320

 

OTHER ASSETS

 

10,908

 

 

 

10,497

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

780,884

 

 

$

845,814

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

59,950

 

 

$

43,399

 

Accrued employee compensation

 

62,055

 

 

 

35,865

 

Accrued store operating expenses

 

20,264

 

 

 

20,303

 

Gift certificates redeemable

 

16,470

 

 

 

14,279

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

88,273

 

 

 

81,762

 

Income taxes payable

 

1,529

 

 

 

10,751

 

Total current liabilities

 

248,541

 

 

 

206,359

 

 

 

 

 

DEFERRED COMPENSATION

 

19,352

 

 

 

18,320

 

NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

 

200,067

 

 

 

224,506

 

Total liabilities

 

467,960

 

 

 

449,185

 

 

 

 

 

COMMITMENTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; 49,728,651 and 49,407,731 shares issued and outstanding at January 29, 2022 and January 30, 2021, respectively

 

497

 

 

 

494

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

167,328

 

 

 

158,058

 

Retained earnings

 

145,099

 

 

 

238,077

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

312,924

 

 

 

396,629

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

780,884

 

 

$

845,814

 

(1) Derived from audited financial statements

 

