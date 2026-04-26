ERA Mining Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066
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26.04.2026 17:00:00
The Buffett Era Is Over: Could This Ultra‑High‑Yield Stock Unravel?
A little more than a decade ago, Kraft and Heinz merged in a $46 billion deal backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) and the Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital. Since that deal, one of the largest food company mergers, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) has floundered.The merger was designed to achieve cost savings. But ultimately, by reducing marketing and product development spending, the consumer staples conglomerate's brands grew stale compared to competitors'. On top of that, the jump in food prices over the past few years has led many people to drop well-known brands such as Kraft Heinz in favor of store brands.In September, the company announced it would split into two businesses, one for its faster-growing products, such as Heinz condiments, Philadelphia cheese, and Kraft Mac & Cheese, and the other for slower-growth products, such as Lunchables and Maxwell House coffee. Then, in February, new CEO Steve Cahillane halted the breakup plans, announcing that the company would instead reinvest in marketing and product development to end the tailspin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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