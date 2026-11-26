Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) sell products that are bought in both good times and bad. That's notable right now because the so-called Buffett indicator is more than two standard deviations above its historical average, suggesting a high risk of a downturn. If you are a conservative investor, safe-haven stocks in the healthcare and consumer staples sectors should be high on your wish list. Here's why.

Warren Buffett was the former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB). His long-term investment approach resulted in the company achieving incredible long-term returns for investors. A key piece of the story was his penchant for waiting to buy until stock prices were attractive. That meant holding off during periods of overvaluation. The tool he used to determine the valuation of the broader market was the total value of the stock market divided by gross domestic product (GDP).

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