The Buffett Indicator Is Flashing Red. These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Be Safe Havens.

Investors listen to Warren Buffett because he has demonstrated his sharp understanding of the stock market over time. Leading Berkshire Hathaway for six decades, he delivered market-beating returns. Buffett retired at the start of the year, but today he's chairman emeritus and remains involved in the investing world.

And Buffett's words of wisdom still ring true, meaning it's an excellent idea to refer to them as needed when investing. Right now may be a particularly good time to do this. This is because Buffett once said the market was "playing with fire" when it did something that it's doing again right now. The Buffett indicator, a measure of the stock market's total value in relation to the size of the U.S. economy, has surpassed 200%. In fact, it's now at 281%. This signals that stocks might be overvalued relative to economic output.

In such an environment, with the Buffett indicator flashing red, declines may be on the horizon. Here are three dividend stocks, companies that offer you passive income, that could be safe havens.

Continue reading