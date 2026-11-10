Safe Aktie

Safe ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.11.2026 10:02:00

The Buffett Indicator Is Flashing Red. These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Be Safe Havens.

Investors listen to Warren Buffett because he has demonstrated his sharp understanding of the stock market over time. Leading Berkshire Hathaway for six decades, he delivered market-beating returns. Buffett retired at the start of the year, but today he's chairman emeritus and remains involved in the investing world.

And Buffett's words of wisdom still ring true, meaning it's an excellent idea to refer to them as needed when investing. Right now may be a particularly good time to do this. This is because Buffett once said the market was "playing with fire" when it did something that it's doing again right now. The Buffett indicator, a measure of the stock market's total value in relation to the size of the U.S. economy, has surpassed 200%. In fact, it's now at 281%. This signals that stocks might be overvalued relative to economic output.

In such an environment, with the Buffett indicator flashing red, declines may be on the horizon. Here are three dividend stocks, companies that offer you passive income, that could be safe havens.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Safe

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Safe

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Märkte mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen