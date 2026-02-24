Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
24.02.2026 16:06:00
The Buffett Multiplier: How to Get 2X Exposure to Berkshire Hathaway's Value Play
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) is widely known as one of the most stable buy-and-hold stocks in the market. It owns a collection of businesses, many of which are designed to work well in any economic climate, has unmatched financial flexibility, and has an incredible track record of disciplined capital allocation.However, Berkshire is generally not considered an exciting investment. Although the stock has a history of stellar returns dating back to when Warren Buffett took over as CEO in the 1960s, the numbers are simply too large to sustain 20% annualized returns over the next few decades, as it has in the past.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!