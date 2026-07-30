Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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30.07.2026 11:30:00

The Bull and Bear Case for Palantir, According to Wall Street

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the most popular -- and most divisive -- stocks in the market during the past several years. Palantir's signature products are software that does everything from helping soldiers on the battlefield to providing operational intelligence and analytics to commercial clients. Palantir's software stands out for its ability to collect data from thousands of sources and provide real-time insights.However, the stock really took off in April 2023 when Palantir introduced its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which integrates seamlessly with its Gotham and Foundry platforms. By utilizing large language models and generative AI, AIP lets users submit queries in natural language, automate tasks, or have AI propose and complete them. Since the launch of AIP, Palantir stock is up 1,380% -- a $10,000 investment made then would be worth more than $147,000 today. Palantir has slipped this year and is now about 40% off its all-time highs, but the company is still reporting phenomenal revenue and earnings growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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