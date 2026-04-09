Diese Österreich-Aktien sind aktuell attraktive Investments. Eine Chart-Sondersendung von BNP Paribas Zertifikate mit Experte Christian Drastil. -W-

Constellation Energy Aktie

Constellation Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.04.2026 15:45:00

The Bull Case for Constellation Energy: Here's Where It Could Be in 3 Years

Electricity demand is expected to grow rapidly over the next decade. According to Bank of America, U.S. electricity demand is projected to grow 2.5% annually, or five times faster than the previous decade's growth rate, driven by the expansion of data centers.Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. With its strong presence in the energy sector and a massive nuclear footprint, Constellation's ability to meet the growing demand of data centers bodes well for its future outlook.Here's what investors have to look forward to from the utility provider over the next three years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Constellation Energy Corp Registered Shs When Issued

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Constellation Energy Corp Registered Shs When Issued

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Constellation Energy Corp Registered Shs When Issued 240,00 -0,35% Constellation Energy Corp Registered Shs When Issued

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Israel will mit Libanon verhandeln: ATX kaum verändert -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt freundlich. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen