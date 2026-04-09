Constellation Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097
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09.04.2026 15:45:00
The Bull Case for Constellation Energy: Here's Where It Could Be in 3 Years
Electricity demand is expected to grow rapidly over the next decade. According to Bank of America, U.S. electricity demand is projected to grow 2.5% annually, or five times faster than the previous decade's growth rate, driven by the expansion of data centers.Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. With its strong presence in the energy sector and a massive nuclear footprint, Constellation's ability to meet the growing demand of data centers bodes well for its future outlook.Here's what investors have to look forward to from the utility provider over the next three years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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