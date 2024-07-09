|
09.07.2024 11:56:00
The Bull Case for Intellia Therapeutics Stock Just Got Even Stronger
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) just published some new data that suggests the company has what it takes to continue being a leader in the gene editing space. While there's still a lot of work to be done to confirm Intellia's new finding and make money from it, none of its peers have managed to cross the same bridge. Below are the details about what happened and why it matters.Intellia's primary objective is to develop gene editing therapies that are capable of correcting inborn genetic problems. Its lead program, NTLA-2001, aims to treat a rare illness called transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by knocking out the gene that's responsible for creating dysfunctional proteins that cause heart failure and shortness of breath. The more of those malformed proteins that are circulating in a patient's blood, the worse their symptoms are, on average.In theory, using this approach could fully cure the disease if the therapy could be delivered to all of the patient's cells that have dysfunctional copies of the TTR gene. In practice, as per clinical trial data, after one round of treatment, there are still a small handful of cells that aren't edited, but following up with another round of treatment isn't within the mandate of the ongoing clinical trials.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
