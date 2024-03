The Bull Market Is Official: 1 Monster Growth Stock Up 433% in 5 Years to Buy Now and Hold Long Term

A new bull market became official when the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit a record high in January 2024. Technically, that bull market began when the index reached a bear market low in October 2022. It has since advanced 42%, but history says there is plenty of upside left for patient investors.The S&P 500 returned an average of 169% during past bull markets, and it realized those returns over an average of 59 months. That leaves implied upside of 127% over the next 43 months.Of course, that assumes the current bull market aligns precisely with the historical average, which is highly unlikely. But investors should focus on the big picture: Certain stocks could move much higher in the coming years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel