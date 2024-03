The Bull Market Is Official: 1 Superb Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2024

The day investors have been waiting for has finally arrived: On Feb. 29, the Nasdaq Composite hit a new all-time high. That, combined with gains of more than 20% from its bear-market bottom, checks the final criteria necessary to signal the onset of a bull market.Despite those rather arbitrary benchmarks, there's reason for investors to be optimistic. Going back as far as 1926, bull markets have lasted 6.6 years, on average, generating gains of more than 339%, according to financial-services provider First Trust. A rising tide lifts all boats, or so the saying goes, so there's likely still plenty of gains to be had from the stock market's ongoing rally.Furthermore, recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have created a groundswell of interest, and adoption is accelerating. One of the companies best positioned to tap into the zeitgeist is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The company moved swiftly to get a leg up in the AI market and is already profiting from its early moves.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel