The Bull Market Is Official: 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett once said, "All there is to investing is picking good stocks at good times and staying with them for as long as they remain good companies."Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) satisfy those requirements. They are key players in expanding markets and are executing sensible growth strategies. The stocks also trade at reasonable valuations, and they are widely accessible at less than $100 per share.Meanwhile, the S&P 500 bull market became official in January when the index reached a record high for the first time in two years. Past bull markets have entailed sustained upward momentum across the stock market, with the S&P 500 gaining an average of 169% over about five years. And many stocks are sure to soar during the current bull market.