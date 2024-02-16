|
16.02.2024 12:00:00
The Bull Market Is Official: 2 Remarkable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Long-Term
In 2023, the U.S. stock market experienced a remarkable rally with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite surging by 24.2% and 43%, respectively. That rally continued in early 2024, and the S&P 500 index set multiple new record highs in January.With the S&P 500 up by more than 20% from its bear market low of October 2022 and having crossed the threshold of its previous all-time high of January 2022, it has officially entered a bull market.Although the rising market has pushed up the valuations of many stocks, there are still numerous reasonably priced investment opportunities. Here's why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) can be smart picks for retail investors in this bull market environment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!