The Bull Market Is Officially Here: 1 No-Brainer Stock Up 280% Since 2020 to Buy With $100 Right Now

Since 1957, there have been 14 times when it took the S&P 500 index more than a year to return to a new all-time high. This stat is interesting because the index continued higher on 13 of those occasions over the following year.With this in mind -- and with the S&P 500 setting new highs as we moved from 2023 to 2024 -- it looks like the perfect time to add to some recent winners. One such stock moving higher lately is specialty grocer Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM), which has risen over 280% since 2020. Despite this incredible run, there are multiple reasons to believe the best is yet to come for the lifestyle-friendly grocery chain. Here 's what sets the company apart, making it a perfect dollar -cost-averaging candidate today for a $100 investment.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel