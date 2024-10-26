|
26.10.2024 20:05:00
The Bull Market Keeps Growing. 3 Reasons to Buy Home Depot Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is one of the best-performing stocks of all time, and today, it still retains impressive competitive advantages.It's the largest company in the massive home improvement retail industry, which has a total addressable market of close to $1 trillion. It essentially operates a duopoly with rival Lowe's, allowing both companies to earn wide operating margins and returns on invested capital.Home Depot has generally struggled since the pandemic's height as the housing market has been sluggish, and the company's business is closely tied to home sales and home renovation projects. However, that sets the stock up for a recovery in the coming years as the housing market should bounce back. Let's take a look at three reasons to buy the stock right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
