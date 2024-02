The Bull Market Left These 3 Stocks Behind, but They're Buys Right Now

With the stock market recently hitting new all-time highs again, times are exciting for people who are fully invested, but these conditions can be more frustrating for those who have cash available to put to work. Higher stock prices do make it a bit tougher for bargain hunters to find deals, but stocks don't all rise or fall on a synchronized schedule. Some invariably lag behind those broad-market patterns.The tough part of seeking out bargains among those laggard stocks is that there's usually a good reason why a company's shares didn't participate in the rally. Still, even when there's a good reason, at the right prices, out-of-favor stocks may well be worth buying.With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors went looking for stocks the recent bull market has left behind that might have a bit of life ahead of them, despite Wall Street's pessimism. They came up with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). But only you can decide whether they're cheap enough to be worth a spot in your portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel