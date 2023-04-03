The Burkhalter Group concludes the 2022 financial year extremely successfully

The Burkhalter Group can look back on an extremely successful 2022 financial year and can produce very good results. As announced, earnings per share have increased sharply, by 18.5%, compared with the previous year. The Board of Directors therefore plans to ask the Shareholders Meeting taking place on 16 May 2023 to approve a dividend of CHF 4.25 (previous year: CHF 3.80) per share.

The results for the 2022 financial year are encouraging. Earnings per share amounted to CHF 4.73 (previous year CHF 3.99, +18.5%), the operating result (EBIT) was CHF 48.1 million (previous year CHF 29.3 million) and the Group profit came to CHF 38.5 million (previous year CHF 23.9 million). Sales were CHF 800.8 million (previous year CHF 539.5 million). The increase in sales and earnings compared with the previous year was largely attributable to the merger with poenina holding ltd as of 29 June 2022. They can therefore only be compared with the previous years figures to a limited extent.

The sharp increase in earnings per share was attributable firstly to increased demand for energy-efficient solutions, improved processes on construction sites and the successful completion of the merger with poenina. Secondly, the sharp increases in purchase prices for materials and generally higher costs were offset by efficiency enhancements and price adjustments. The availability of routine materials is good considering the circumstances. However, customers have to accept waiting times of several months for components such as heat pumps, power inverters or transformer stations, depending on the type and model.

Strong growth

The number of companies and employees within the Burkhalter Group has grown strongly as a result of the merger with poenina and the acquisitions made since then. Pauli Elektro AG in Burgdorf (Canton of Bern) was also purchased on 4 October 2022. Imwinkelried Lüftung und Klima AG, based in Visp (Canton of Valais) with a branch in Burgdorf (Canton of Bern), as well as its subsidiary exclean ag, based in Visp (Canton of Valais), have been part of the Group since 24 October 2022. On 10 January 2023, LKE Haustechnik AG in Landquart (Canton of Grisons) was acquired, as was Strässle Installationen AG in Amriswil (Canton of Thurgau) on 12 January 2023 and Elektro Saas AG in Saas-Fee (Canton of Valais) on 26 January 2023. Most recently, we acquired Bötschi Holding AG of Mauren (Canton of Thurgau), along with its subsidiaries Bötschi AG Feuer Luft Wasser of Mauren, Angele AG Feuer Luft Wasser of Bronschhofen (Canton of St. Gallen) and Perl-Pool AG of Mauren, on 28 March 2023.

Proposal to pay a dividend planned

On the basis of the extremely encouraging results, the Board of Directors plans to ask the Shareholders Meeting taking place on 16 May 2023 to approve a dividend of CHF 4.25 gross (previous year: CHF 3.80) per share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 2.125 (gross) from the balance sheet profit (CHF 1.38125 net after deduction of 35% withholding tax) and CHF 2.125 from capital reserves (free of withholding tax).

Sustainability

According to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, Swiss building stock consumes about 100 TWh, which accounts for around 45% of the national energy demand and around 30% of domestic CO2 emissions1. The Burkhalter Group is aiming to play a significant role in implementing the Swiss Federal Governments Energy Strategy 2050 with help from various energy-efficient solutions. By working together across all trades, it can offer solutions that reduce energy consumption and consequently greenhouse gas emissions in Swiss building stock.

The sustainability ambitions of the Burkhalter Group have been enshrined in its strategy since 2019 and also in its Articles of Association since 2022. The company is therefore required to press ahead with sustainable development in its own operations and within the value chain. The Burkhalter Group aims to keep the environmental impacts of its business activities as low as possible. Its targets and actions in this respect can be found in the latest Sustainability Report.

Outlook remains confident

The management of the Burkhalter Group sees potential from sustained high levels of construction activity, the existing need to refurbish buildings and rising demand for energy-efficient buildings. It assumes that it will be able to keep earnings per share stable compared with the previous year in the 2023 financial year and may even be able to increase them. However, this positive outlook may be negatively affected by inflation, rising prices for materials, higher interest rates, the geopolitical situation and supply bottlenecks for various materials.

Thanks to our employees

Particular thanks go to the employees, who have worked tirelessly and enthusiastically for the success of the Burkhalter Group.

2022 Annual Report and 2022 Sustainability Report

The 2022 Annual Report of the Burkhalter Group, consisting of the Financial Report 2022 and the Portrait 2022 as well as the Sustainability Report 2022 can be downloaded at: www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications

