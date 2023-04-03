|
03.04.2023 07:01:20
The Burkhalter Group concludes the 2022 financial year extremely successfully
|
Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
The Burkhalter Group can look back on an extremely successful 2022 financial year and can produce very good results. As announced, earnings per share have increased sharply, by 18.5%, compared with the previous year. The Board of Directors therefore plans to ask the Shareholders Meeting taking place on 16 May 2023 to approve a dividend of CHF 4.25 (previous year: CHF 3.80) per share.
The results for the 2022 financial year are encouraging. Earnings per share amounted to CHF 4.73 (previous year CHF 3.99, +18.5%), the operating result (EBIT) was CHF 48.1 million (previous year CHF 29.3 million) and the Group profit came to CHF 38.5 million (previous year CHF 23.9 million). Sales were CHF 800.8 million (previous year CHF 539.5 million). The increase in sales and earnings compared with the previous year was largely attributable to the merger with poenina holding ltd as of 29 June 2022. They can therefore only be compared with the previous years figures to a limited extent.
The sharp increase in earnings per share was attributable firstly to increased demand for energy-efficient solutions, improved processes on construction sites and the successful completion of the merger with poenina. Secondly, the sharp increases in purchase prices for materials and generally higher costs were offset by efficiency enhancements and price adjustments. The availability of routine materials is good considering the circumstances. However, customers have to accept waiting times of several months for components such as heat pumps, power inverters or transformer stations, depending on the type and model.
Strong growth
Proposal to pay a dividend planned
Sustainability
The sustainability ambitions of the Burkhalter Group have been enshrined in its strategy since 2019 and also in its Articles of Association since 2022. The company is therefore required to press ahead with sustainable development in its own operations and within the value chain. The Burkhalter Group aims to keep the environmental impacts of its business activities as low as possible. Its targets and actions in this respect can be found in the latest Sustainability Report.
Outlook remains confident
Thanks to our employees
2022 Annual Report and 2022 Sustainability Report
Contact:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burkhalter Holding AG
|Hohlstrasse 475
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.burkhalter.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0212255803
|Valor:
|21225580
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1598985
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1598985 03-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!