The Burkhalter Group exceeds expectations once again by posting excellent results for the 2025 financial year

The Burkhalter Group looks back on an exceptionally successful 2025 financial year, in which it exceeded expectations. All of its significant key figures increased once again compared to the previous year: its earnings per share rose by 7.2%, its operating result (EBIT) by 6.0%, its Group profit by 7.3% and its sales by 1.8%. In view of this strong performance, the Board of Directors is proposing a dividend of CHF 5.20 (previous year CHF 4.85) per share to the Shareholders’ Meeting. The Management expects to moderately increase earnings per share once again in the 2026 financial year.

The Burkhalter Group achieved impressive results once again in 2025. Its earnings per share rose to CHF 5.78, exceeding the previous year’s figure (CHF 5.39) by 7.2%. Its operating result (EBIT) grew to CHF 73.8 million (previous year CHF 69.7 million, + 6.0%) and its Group profit to CHF 61.3 million (previous year CHF 57.2 million, + 7.3%). Its sales increased by 1.8% to CHF 1,207.6 million (previous year CHF 1,186.8 million). Its strong performance was driven by sustained high demand for its building technology services and further efficiency gains from optimising and digitalising its processes.

Annual profit 2025

In CHF million 31.12.2024 31.12.2025 + in % Group profit 57.2 61.3 7,3 % Operating result (EBIT) 69.7 73.8 6,0 % Sales revenue 1 186.8 1 207.6 1,8 % In CHF Earnings per share 5.39 5.78 7,2 %

Further details will be provided at today’s financial results media conference and are available in the 2025 Financial Report, which can be downloaded from the Burkhalter website: https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications

Financial results media conference Monday, 13 April 2026 from 9:00-10:30 am, Burkhalter Services Ltd, Flurstrasse 55, 8048 Zurich, 3rd floor or

Online participation via stream: www.burkhalter.ch/webcast

Proposal to pay a dividend

In view of the exceptionally strong annual profit for the 2025 financial year, the Board of Directors of the Burkhalter Group is proposing to the Shareholders’ Meeting on 12 May 2026 the distribution of a dividend of CHF 5.20 gross per share (previous year CHF 4.85). Half of the distribution is to be made from balance sheet profit and half from the reserves from capital contributions.

Targeted acquisitions

The Burkhalter Group systematically expanded its market position once again during 2025 by acquiring two companies: Mathieu Ingenieure AG, which specialises in energy and designing building technology systems for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and plumbing, in Visp (VS) on 1 April 2025 and Gattiker Elektro GmbH in Uster (ZH) on 15 July 2025. Another four companies joined the Group before April 2026. BZ-Dépannage Sàrl, which specialises in plumbing, heating, maintenance and repairs, in Lonay (VD) joined on 15 January 2026 and Enplan AG, an HVACP company, in Herisau (AR) on 28 January 2026. Elektro Gasser AG in Lalden (VS) and Caotec SA, an HVACP company, in Brusio (GR) were acquired on 29 January and 26 February 2026 respectively. The Burkhalter Group is strengthening its regional presence, expanding its technical expertise and gaining additional market share through these targeted acquisitions and ventures. Its acquisition strategy remains a central pillar of its sustainable growth.

Responsibility to the environment and society

The Burkhalter Group’s building technology services – particularly refurbishing and renovating poorly insulated older buildings and replacing fossil fuel heating systems – are helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The Group is thereby supporting its customers in achieving their climate targets and is contributing to the implementation of the Swiss Federal Government’s Energy Strategy 2050 and the Paris Agreement.

The Burkhalter Group expanded its climate strategy in 2025. As part of a feasibility study, it laid the groundwork for defining a quantitative climate target for converting its vehicle fleet. It also analysed the climate targets of its contractual partners through systematic surveys and interviews. Building on this analysis, it set itself the target of ensuring that more than 50% of its contractual partners (as measured by their Scope 3, Category 1 emissions) set ambitious climate targets by 2030.

The Burkhalter Group also made progress with certification of its Group companies’ management systems. Seven more Group companies were successfully certified to be ISO 14001-compliant. Another two Group companies received ISO 9001 certification, and seven further Group companies had their occupational health and safety management systems successfully certified to be ISO 45001-compliant. In addition, Burkhalter Services Ltd achieved ISO 27001 certification in 2025, which was an important step towards achieving high standards of information security and data protection.

Further information on the Group’s successes and challenges with sustainability can be found in the Non-Financial Report 2025.

Outlook positive

Demand for energy-efficient building technology solutions remains strong, due to the Swiss Federal Government’s continuation of its building programme and the ongoing high level of construction activity. The Federal Council’s decision on cantonal property taxes on second homes, which was approved by Swiss voters on 28 September 2025, will also boost demand for refurbishments and renovations ahead of the abolition (from 2028 at the earliest) of the tax deductions that are currently available. In addition, integration of the HVACP Group companies into a shared ERP system will be completed in the 2026 financial year, which will bring further efficiency gains to their administrative processes. Against this background, the Burkhalter Group’s Management is currently optimistic about business performance and confident that it will once again achieve a moderate increase in earnings per share in the 2026 financial year compared to the previous year.

Thanks to our employees

The Board of Directors and the Management would like to thank all employees for their dedication. They are making a vital contribution to the Burkhalter Group’s sustained success through their expertise, drive and customer focus.

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