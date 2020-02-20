|
20.02.2020 15:21:00
The Caldwell Partners International Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors
TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) reported that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on February 19, 2020 there were 84 shareholders voting by proxy and in total, holding 5,296,116 voting common shares, representing 25.96% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.
Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 9, 2020 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.
The results of the vote for the election of directors and reconfirmation of the shareholder rights plan are as follows:
1. Election of Directors - Elected
Voted for
Withheld from
Paul R. Daoust
99.87%
0.13%
Darcy D. Morris
99.78%
0.22%
Elias Vamvakas
98.99%
1.01%
John N. Wallace
98.84%
1.16%
Kathryn A. Welsh
99.83%
0.17%
John Young
99.90%
0.10%
2. Appointment of Auditors - Appointed
Voted for
Withheld from
The shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as
99.78%
0.22%
3. Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan - Passed
Voted for
Voted Against
The shareholders reconfirmed the shareholder rights plan of
96.47%
3.53%
* As the vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting, plus any shares voted by a show of hands at the meeting in respect of which the shareholder voted against, or withheld authority.
About Caldwell
At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people. Our reputation–nearly 50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.
Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-caldwell-partners-international-announces-results-of-vote-for-election-of-directors-301008434.html
SOURCE The Caldwell Partners International Inc.
