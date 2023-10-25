The California Department of Technology tackles digital divide, taps network giant Lumen for massive fiber expansion

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of California Department of Technology and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) are tackling digital inclusion head-on with a multi-billion dollar network investment to bring equitable, high-speed fiber broadband service to Californians.

Under the groundbreaking Broadband for All initiative, the state awarded more than $400 million for closing the digital divide to telecom industry disruptor Lumen, whose global network powers connectivity for large enterprise, governments, small businesses and homeowners alike.

Middle-mile connectivity is critical to digital inclusivity, equity, and affordability because it bridges the gap to the last-mile broadband providers that connect homes and businesses to the internet. Local providers can ensure reliable high-speed internet service, for even the most remote communities, when they connect to major networks. Middle mile infrastructure makes this possible.

"Lumen is incredibly proud to use our network to help the State of California deliver equitable broadband to all," said Lumen CEO Kate Johnson. "Digital inclusion is critical for the United States to maintain its leading position as a global economic and innovation powerhouse. Bringing high-speed broadband to unserved and underserved locations will accelerate greater and more diverse participation in our education system, the world's digital economy, and access to high-quality healthcare. It's great for the people of California, great for the United States, and great for Lumen stakeholders."

This state investment will bring open-access, middle-mile connectivity by Lumen to hundreds of California communities by the end of 2026, paving the way for last mile readiness. Lumen is disrupting the telecommunications industry with this innovative approach to addressing digital inclusion. We hope to repeat it with more public-private partnerships around the country.

Additional Resources:

The State of California Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative is a partnership among several organizations to create an open-access middle-mile network to bring equitable high-speed broadband service to all Californians.

Learn more about how Lumen's public-private partnerships are solving for digital inclusion:

https://news.lumen.com/how-partnerships-are-solving-for-digital-inclusion

Learn more about how Lumen is supporting middle-mile infrastructure for higher education:

https://blog.lumen.com/higher-education-regional-networks-help-address-the-rural-middle-mile-challenge/

Learn more about how Lumen is supporting the public sector here:

https://www.lumen.com/public-sector.html

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen connects the world. We are igniting business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com , LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Learn more about Lumen's public policy positions and public sector capabilities on Twitter at @lumengov and on LinkedIn at @lumenpublicsector.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-california-department-of-technology-tackles-digital-divide-taps-network-giant-lumen-for-massive-fiber-expansion-301966504.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies