The Cameron Boyce Foundation and CURE Epilepsy Partner to Fund New SUDEP Research

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cameron Boyce Foundation and CURE Epilepsy have again joined forces to award TheCURE Epilepsy Cameron Boyce SUDEP Research Award. This year's award goes to Dr. David Auerbach of SUNY Upstate Medical University for his research study Cardiac and Autonomic Pathological Markers for Arrhythmias and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Patients. The $250,000 grant for Dr. Auerbach's research will further the understanding of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP), one of the most devastating possible consequences of epilepsy. SUDEP was responsible for Cameron Boyce's death in 2019.

CURE Epilepsy is so grateful to The Cameron Boyce Foundation for their continued commitment to funding epilepsy research

Dr. Auerbach's innovative study will use analytical tools that are well accepted in the field of cardiology, but new to epilepsy and SUDEP, to identify epilepsy patient populations at risk of cardiac-related SUDEP. This novel research is designed with the goal of developing a comprehensive SUDEP risk assessment tool to help identify people with epilepsy who are at risk for SUDEP, so that measures can be put in place to prevent SUDEP from occurring.

"The Cameron Boyce Foundation is honored to continue our partnership with CURE Epilepsy and to explore ways to work together to improve epilepsy awareness, accuracy of treatments, and to ultimately cure epilepsy!" said Libby Boyce. "In honor of our son Cameron, who lost his life due to SUDEP, The Cameron Boyce Foundation and our donors are happy to fund Dr. David Auerbach's research with The CURE Epilepsy Cameron Boyce SUDEP Research Award. We thank CURE Epilepsy for allowing us to participate in this work and for including us in their community. We are confident that working together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of people living with epilepsy."

"As we enter the second year of this partnership, CURE Epilepsy is so grateful to The Cameron Boyce Foundation for their continued commitment to funding critically needed epilepsy research," said Beth Dean, CEO, CURE Epilepsy. "No one should have to experience what the Boyce's have. Through this relationship, Libby and Victor further demonstrate their unrelenting dedication to helping better understand SUDEP so we can prevent it, which will make the difference in the lives of people living with epilepsy now and for years to come. Their investment is essential in helping provide a brighter future for the 65 million people worldwide living with epilepsy. Through research there is hope."

Epilepsy research is an area that is significantly underfunded. Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder behind migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer's disease but receives significantly less federal funding. CURE Epilepsy has helped fill that void, especially in the area of SUDEP research. Through funding The CURE Epilepsy Cameron Boyce SUDEP ResearchAward, The Cameron Boyce Foundation recognizes the promise of this work, and it reinforces their resolve to honor Cameron's legacy by supporting epilepsy research, awareness, and education.

About SUDEP : Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) occurs when a seemingly healthy person with epilepsy dies for no known obvious reason. SUDEP is the leading cause of epilepsy related mortality. It is estimated that approximately 1 in 1,000 people with epilepsy (3,000 people in the US) die each year from SUDEP, however, the number is likely greater due to poor surveillance and underreporting. SUDEP can happen to anyone with epilepsy, although certain individuals are at a greater risk. While steps can be taken to reduce this risk, there is a critical need for continued SUDEP research to understand the underlying causes in order to prevent it from occurring.

About CURE Epilepsy : CURE Epilepsy's mission is to find a cure for epilepsy by promoting and funding patient-focused research. Since its inception over 20 years ago, CURE Epilepsy has raised over $78 million to fund innovative studies to advance its goal of no seizures and no side effects. To date, CURE Epilepsy has funded more than 270 cutting-edge research projects in 17 countries around the world, including over $5.3 million dedicated to 38 SUDEP research studies. As the non-profit leader in epilepsy research, CURE Epilepsy is unwavering in its commitment to fund scientific study and accelerate research to reach our goal – a world without epilepsy.

Through research there is hope. To learn more, please visit us at CUREepilepsy.org or contact us at info@CUREepilepsy.org. You can also follow us on Facebook at @CUREforEpilepsy, and Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn at @CUREepilepsy.

About The Cameron Boyce Foundation : The Cameron Boyce Foundation (est. 2019) honors the legacy of Cameron Boyce by aiming to cure epilepsy through funding research, education, and awareness campaigns while still supporting causes that were important to Cameron. Cameron was an extraordinary individual, whose kindness and philanthropy will live on through those who knew and loved him. The foundation created in his honor is just as multi-faceted as he was and strives to put forth every effort to use the best resources possible to help others and make the world a better place.

