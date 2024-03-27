|
27.03.2024
The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame calls for nominations
The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame has opened its call for nominations for the 2025 Induction season. Each year, the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame seeks remarkable individuals for induction into its ranks during the annual induction celebration.These nominees are distinguished by their leadership and achievements, having made significant contributions to Canada’s prominence in the global mining industry. They embody the vital role of mining within Canadian society and served as inspirations for future generations in the field.“The Canadian mining industry is at the forefront of the global energy transition, poised to deliver the supply of essential minerals and metals for the future,” Janice Zinck, Chair of the Canadian Mining Hall said in a media statement.“This transformative moment capitalizes on our industry’s rich legacy of achievements. With pride, the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame commemorates the visionary leadership that has molded our mining sector into the formidable force it represents today,” Zinck said. Nominations must be submitted through recognized member organizations or associate member organizations of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. These include the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum; Mining Association of Canada; The Northern Miner; The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada; The Mining Associations of British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan, as well as the Association for Mineral Exploration. Any organization or member of the public is encouraged to nominate a candidate, provided the nomination is routed through one of these organizations.The nomination deadlines for 2025 are as follows:May 1, 2024: Deadline to approach a member or associate member organization regarding a nomination for induction.May 31, 2024: Deadline for submission of nomination materials to a member or associate member organization for review.Nomination packages must adhere to the outlined criteria and should not exceed six pages in addition to the Nominator Letter (maximum two pages). Each nomination must be supported by a minimum of five and a maximum of ten letters of endorsement.The nomination guidelines, selection criteria, and nomination form are here.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
