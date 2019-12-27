The Cannabis ETF (THCX) Declares Dividend Distribution

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis ETF (THCX), the first passively managed pure-play ETF solution for investing in cannabis, has declared a dividend of $0.4176 per share. The dividend will be paid January 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business, December 31, 2019.

THCX Cash Distribution:

Distribution Amount: $0.4176 Per Share

Ex-date: December 30, 2019

Record date: December 31, 2019

Pay date: January 2, 2020

Currently listed on the NYSE Arca, THCX tracks the Innovation Labs Cannabis Index, a rules-based portfolio which rebalances on a monthly basis. The index consists of 33 stocks that are expected to benefit from the rise in value of the global cannabis market which is estimated to reach $630 billion by 20401.

Please visit THCXetf.com for more information.

About Innovation Shares LLC

Innovation Shares builds cutting-edge portfolios around growing and disruptive thematic investment trends. The true innovation behind its strategy is the AI powered natural language processing algorithm used to help identify sentiment around themes and relevant stocks.

1 Seaport Global Securities report (February 21, 2019)

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. ETF shares are bought and sold at market price, not net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of some or the entire principal amount invested. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be successful in meeting its investment objective. While the shares of the Fund are tradable on secondary markets, they may not trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Companies involved in marijuana industry face intense competition, may have limited access to the services of banks, may have substantial burdens on company resources due to litigation, complaints or enforcement actions, and are heavily dependent on receiving necessary permits and authorizations to engage in medical marijuana research or to otherwise cultivate, possess, or distribute marijuana. Since the use of marijuana is illegal under United States federal law, federally regulated banking institutions may be unwilling to make financial services available to growers and sellers of marijuana. More information about these risks can be found in the Fund's prospectus.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. A copy of the prospectus is available at thcxetf.com or by calling Shareholder Services at 800-773-3863. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Current and future holdings are subject to change and risk.

The Cannabis ETF is distributed by Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, 100 E. Six Forks Road, Suite 200, Raleigh, North Carolina 27609. There is no affiliation between OBP Capital, LLC, Merlin Asset Management, LLF, Innovation Shares LLC, including their principals, and Capital Investment Group, Inc.

RCCAN1219002

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cannabis-etf-thcx-declares-dividend-distribution-300979589.html

SOURCE Innovation Shares LLC