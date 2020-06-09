The 'CareAsOne' Virtual Community, a Forum to Advance New Models of Healthcare Collaboration, Goes Live

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'CareAsOne' – a brand new virtual community to engage the healthcare community online – was recently launched. The virtual community will enable healthcare participants to network with thought leaders and visionaries to explore breakthroughs in the sector. Its discussion & networking forum and learning platform will offer insights on ways to deliver healthcare as one cohesive unit and to improve care delivery and optimize health outcomes.

With the CareAsOne community, healthcare leaders, staff, clinicians and others can initiate discussions on a variety of topics and share their knowledge, perspectives, and ideas. Historically, fluidity and transparency have been missing in healthcare data exchange. However, with the movement toward value-based care and virtual care, sharing information across the healthcare value chain and caring as one unit has taken on new importance. The "CareAsOne" platform will provide new examples of how some organizations are sharing data and achieving new models of collaboration to advance value-based care and better outcomes.

"The strength of the U.S. healthcare system is being tested right now, and our providers and leaders must stand united to assist patients during the pandemic. The CareAsOne Community is a valuable online resource, a place to learn and share, and to present the best practices on the evolving science of population health management," says Dr. David Nash, Founding Dean Emeritus of Jefferson College of Population Health.

Through its website, users will be able to share and access documents, blogs, tools, and other resources with the CareAsOne community of participants. The virtual community empowers providers, payers and employers to understand the changing dynamics of the U.S. healthcare system and review the latest industry news and events that can potentially affect their operations.

"Achieving cost, quality, and revenue objectives can be made simpler if the entire healthcare value chain works as one cohesive unit. CareAsOne is a unique networking platform that will promote best practices for the next level of patient-centered and coordinated care using technology as a way of achieving healthcare excellence," commented Dr. Paul Grundy, Convener of the Working Committee of the CareAsOne virtual community. Dr. Grundy is affectionately known as the 'Godfather' of the Patient-Centered Medical Home movement and is also the Founding President of the Primary Care Collaborative (PCC).

"With a renewed focus on the democratization of data, we are moving towards an era of a more holistic healthcare delivery process," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer and Convener of the Working Committee of the CareAsOne virtual community. "The objective behind CareAsOne is to create a network that facilitates engagement, education, and alliance through powerful dissemination of healthcare information. This venue will also enable users to create as well as decipher emerging trends to solve problems that matter in healthcare," he concluded.

About CareAsOne

CareAsOne brings together healthcare professionals from all spheres to align with the changing dynamics of healthcare. The objective behind CareAsOne is to create a network that facilitates engagement, education, and alliance through powerful dissemination of healthcare information. We are committed to building a comprehensive networking and knowledge-sharing platform where credible healthcare information is available to healthcare professionals in a centralized manner to grow together and truly "care as one."

Press Contact

Rishita Singh

CareAsOne

415-504-3851

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Visit the community now

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-careasone-virtual-community-a-forum-to-advance-new-models-of-healthcare-collaboration-goes-live-301073174.html

SOURCE CareAsOne