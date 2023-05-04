|
04.05.2023 14:03:53
The Carlyle Group L.P. Profit Declines In Q1, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $100.7 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $571.6 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 45.7% to $859 million from $1.581 billion last year.
The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $100.7 Mln. vs. $571.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.69 -Revenue (Q1): $859 Mln vs. $1.581 Bln last year.
