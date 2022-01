The Carolinas and Virginia brace for blast of ice and snow

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Carolinas and Virginia are bracing for more winter weather, which forecasters predict will arrive as mixed precipitation on Thursday, followed by a round of snow on Friday night into Saturday.The winter blast could ice over a large swath of eastern North Carolina and the northeastern corner of South Carolina, while dumping snow on the Norfolk, Virginia, area, according to the National Weather Service.North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of the storm, the second to hit the state in a week. Last week's storm's impacts were felt most in western and central North Carolina, but this storm is expected to bring ice to the southeast and snow to the Raleigh area northeast toward the coast."North Carolinians should prepare today for this storm and make sure they have any medications, food and emergency equipment they may need over the next few days," Cooper said in a statement. An ice storm warning was issued in northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina, where rain was expected to change Thursday night to mixed precipitation that includes freezing rain. The area could receive up to a quarter inch (0.6 centimeters) of ice before Sunday. An initial wave of snow could dump several inches on parts of eastern Virginia and North Carolina on Thursday. A more significant round of snow is expected to arrive Friday night to Saturday morning. Parts of the area could get 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Areas around Norfolk could see more than 5 inches (13 centimeters).In the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday, snow forecasts had prompted federal government offices and schools to close or delay opening, but warmer temperatures kept frozen precipitation at bay.