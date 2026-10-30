Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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30.10.2026 07:30:00
The Case Against a SpaceX and Tesla Merger
While we don't know what terms, if any, are on the table for a potential merger, there's a strong case that now isn't the best time for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to pursue a merger with Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). The argument rests on two main ideas. First, it runs contrary to market trends; second, Tesla is on the cusp of delivering significant shareholder value after years of disappointment.
Over the last decade, the major trend with industrial conglomerates such as General Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell, 3M, Danaher, Johnson Controls, and Emerson Electric has been to break them up. While each company had its own circumstances, three themes apply to all:
Given the incredible complexity inherent in managing Tesla (EVs, robotaxi/Cybercab, Optimus, energy generation/storage, charging infrastructure, and a host of investments in building its own supply chain) and SpaceX (launch services, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, Starlink, defense networks), it's not hard to see how complex a merged entity would become.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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28.10.26
|Rocket-Lab-Manager Frank Klein: »Wenn Elon Musk die Falcon in Rente schickt, gibt es eine Alternative.« (Spiegel Online)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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27.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tesla von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Kampf gegen die Schuldenkrise: Musks KI-Wette und die Chance für Tesla-Aktien (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Aktie im Plus: Barclays sieht bei Tesla jetzt Kaufchancen und setzt neues Kursziel (dpa-AFX)
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26.10.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|357,90
|0,45%
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