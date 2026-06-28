Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
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29.06.2026 00:15:00
The Case For and Against Buying Chevron Right Now
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest and most diversified energy companies. It has a very attractive 4.1% dividend yield, backed by a multi-decade history of annual dividend increases. It is a strong option for any investor looking to add energy exposure to their portfolio. But the energy sector is in an unusual state today, which can't be ignored. Chevron is a financially conservative integrated energy giant. With a portfolio spread across the globe and across the entire energy value chain, it is built to survive the sector's frequent swings. The long streak of annual dividend increases is proof of its success as a business. And the lofty yield can help investors stay invested through rough patches, allowing them to focus more on the dividend checks they are collecting than on the stock price. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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