Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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27.04.2026 22:00:00
The Case For and Against Buying NuScale Power Right Now
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is a nuclear technology company making small modular reactors (SMRs) -- essentially mini nuclear power plants. NuScale is currently the only SMR developer with a design approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), a huge advantage. Yet, when you look at its stock over the last six months, it doesn't look like a company with a first-mover advantage.Down almost 70% over the last half-year, NuScale carries a market cap of about $4 billion, or roughly a third that of Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), another microreactor developer that doesn't have NRC approval yet.The six-month sell-off has made NuScale's valuation slightly more attractive, but the cases for and against this nuclear energy stock haven't changed much. For those considering NuScale's long-term value, here's what you should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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05.11.25
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)