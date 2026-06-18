Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.06.2026 16:00:00
The Case for and Against Buying SpaceX Right Now
The ability to calculate wisely in the midst of strong emotions -- fear, greed, excitement, worry -- is one of the hallmark habits of a seasoned investor. To look for the real company beneath the public face, the core of its operations beneath promises, the essential nature of the business -- this kind of clear-eyed analysis, more than anything else, is what's needed in a market as richly valued as it is in 2026.This is as true for small companies and start-ups as it is for members of the trillion-dollar club, like the newly minted Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). Now that the most highly anticipated IPO since Facebook (now Meta Platforms) is over, let's look closely at SpaceX's pros and cons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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