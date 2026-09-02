Comfort Systems USA Aktie

Comfort Systems USA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907784 / ISIN: US1999081045

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02.09.2026 04:00:00

The Case for Buying Comfort Systems USA Stock More Than 20% Below Its All-Time High

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) has been a linchpin for AI infrastructure. Data centers need HVAC, plumbing, piping, and electrical systems, which Comfort Systems USA provides. Demand for these services should only go up as AI data center construction continues.However, the stock is down by more than 20% from its all-time high. Investors who bought their shares at the start of the year are still sitting on a nice gain, and shares are up by almost 2,000% over the past five years. That doesn't offer any solace to shareholders who started positions at their highs, but they may not have to wait for long.Comfort Systems USA looks like a bargain at current levels and could reclaim its all-time high soon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Comfort Systems USA IncShs 1 330,00 -0,89% Comfort Systems USA IncShs

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