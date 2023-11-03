|
03.11.2023 10:00:00
The case for holding off on generative AI
The cloud offers several advantages for implementing generative AI models, and we’ve discussed that to death here. In short, the cloud provides scalable computing power, flexibility, and accessibility, enabling enterprises to find the full potential of generative AI.Cloud infrastructure allows seamless access to vast training data. Although it can be pricey, it also facilitates model development and refining. Furthermore, it enables faster and more efficient model training and inference, making generative AI more accessible to a broader range of users.Slower adoption than expectedBased on what we’re seeing in the press, you would think there is a vast generative AI party out there. However, the reality of adoption is a bit different. Despite the clear benefits of generative AI in the cloud, I’m not seeing a massive move anytime soon at the volume many believe is occurring. And there are a few good reasons:To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!