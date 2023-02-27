|
27.02.2023 13:07:00
The case for renewable natural gas in transport
You are invited to a two-part seminar addressing the decarbonization power that renewable Natural Gas (RNG) brings to the transportation sector. The seminar will be held on Thursday, 23 March at Hexagon Composites’ offices in Oslo, as both an in-person and digital event. Please pre-register here.
Agenda:
10:30-11:00 Registration & mingle
11:00: Introduction - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites
11:05: Part 1: Driving Change: Sustainability-focused regulation and its impact on renewable natural gas
Ashley Remillard, SVP Legal & Government Affairs Hexagon/ Harmen Dekker, CEO European Biogas Association/Dan Gage, Secretary General, NGVAmerica
-
- Navigating the regulatory landscape in Europe
- Incentives and commodity-based approach to regulation: Key learnings from the US
- What’s next?
- Panel discussion
11: 50: Break
12:05: Part 2: Accelerating the decarbonization of commercial transportation
Eric Bippus, SVP Global Sales & Marketing, Hexagon Agility/Mike Casteel, UPS Fleet Procurement Director – Retired
-
- RNG: The most cost effective and scalable renewable solution for heavy duty transport
- Heavy duty industry landscape & technology demand
- A fleet perspective
- Q&A led by Thomas D. Næss/Vetle Wilhelmsen, Equity Research at SpareBank 1 Markets
12:55: Closing remarks – Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites
For more information
Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.
