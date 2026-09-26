Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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26.09.2026 04:15:00
The Case for Selling SpaceX Stock Before its December Lock-Up Expiration
The initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was a worldwide spectacle. The anticipation was intense as Elon Musk sold shares in the company to the public for the first time. SpaceX, as the company is more commonly known, raised $75 billion from the IPO, with the underwriter's overallotment bringing the total to more than $85 billion. A lot of insiders got rich, but there's a catch that could keep the stock rangebound through at least December. Here's what you need to know.
The IPO price for SpaceX was $135. But when the shares opened, the stock started trading at $150. Given all the excitement around the company's IPO, it isn't surprising that the stock quickly jumped, peaking at just over $200 per share. But once the enthusiasm faded, it crashed to $108. That's not exactly shocking, with the stock now back in the $150 range.
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|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|327,10
|-1,64%
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